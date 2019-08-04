I applaud the letter in The Daily Progress on July 20 (“Renewables deserve level playing field”). Subsidizing fossil fuels with tax breaks should end. The cost of using fossil fuels should reflect the costs of the damage to the environment and human health they cause.
I want to add that a way to level the playing field for fossil fuels and renewables is to enact the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (HR763). This bill, co-sponsored by 59 congressmen, would put a steadily rising fee on carbon emissions at their source and give the money back to the American people. This plan depends on the free market because each individual can decide how to spend their dividend. Solar and wind will be not only competitive with fossil fuels, but a better deal.
Carbon fee and dividend as put forth in HR 763 gives the needed push to use renewables, energy conservation and more creative solutions to reduce climate change and increase energy security. Congress needs to know that the American people want climate solutions. If interested, check out https://energyinnovationact.org/ and let Rep. Denver Riggleman know that the time to act is now.
Bonnie J. Redding
Fluvanna County
