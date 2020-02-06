When Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax broke a tie in the state Senate on Jan. 29 to pass Senate Bill 733, he helped our elected officials violate a fundamental medical principle and mandate: Ensure a patient is well-informed about a proposed procedure.
SB 733 allows facilities to carry out abortions without offering an ultrasound or giving mothers certain information 24 hours in advance. (However, the bill does retain the minimal requirement that a physician obtain a pregnant person’s informed written consent.)
Whether you are pro-life or pro-choice, you should be upset: How can a reasonable person argue against simply showing mothers the actual condition of their unborn babies and giving mothers a day to think before proceeding with this potentially life-changing procedure?
I hope Gov. Ralph Northam, a physician like me, refuses to sign this bill for the sake of the mother and the unborn baby.
James A. Avery
Albemarle County
Reference: https://lis.virginia.gov/cgi-bin/legp604.exe?201+sum+SB733{&lettersname}
