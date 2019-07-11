Birthday decision ‘surreal’
The removal of Thomas Jefferson’s birthday from the Charlottesville city calendar as a paid holiday is surreal. In what world would it seem normal and proper to eliminate the birthday of one of the founders of our nation and the father of the University of Virginia?
The governing class of the city and the voters that put them into office fail to understand that our society is built upon the ideas and philosophy of Mr. Jefferson and men like him. They were great men and, like all men, great or not, had great flaws.
Mr. Jefferson’s contributions to the freedom and liberty of all of our people are an indelible part of our history. Our Civil War was fought to validate the concepts of freedom and liberty of all people that Mr. Jefferson championed.
It is truly Orwellian to remove references to Mr. Jefferson from our public space.
I am saddened by this slight and the facile attempt to erase our history. However, my sadness is mitigated by the knowledge that future generations of Americans — and, maybe even Charlottesville residents — will view Mr. Jefferson in the context of his times and recognize his contributions for the great gifts that they are.
Donald C. Schultz
Virginia Beach{&lettersname}