On Jan. 25, McIntire Botanical Garden held its third volunteer work day. More than 80 hardy souls braved fog, rain and eventual sunshine to help clear brush, spread mulch, build paths for our bird and butterfly walks, and install posts that will mark the site of future sub-gardens and buildings.
We are particularly grateful to the team from Bartlett Tree Experts, who partnered with us once again to prune trees and remove invasive species while keeping us safe, and for the energy and enthusiasm of more than 25 students from the University of Virginia’s APO Fraternity and Alternative Spring Break program who joined our core volunteers and board members.
It is truly breathtaking to see the work that was accomplished. The Board of Directors is deeply grateful for this show of support from our community. We are grateful as well to Wegmans and Trader Joe’s, which donated food to keep our intrepid workforce fed.
Carol S. Carter
Albemarle County
Carol Carter is vice president of the McIntire Botanical Garden.
