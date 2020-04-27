From the UVa Athletic Department:
“United by our uncompromising commitment to excellence, Cavaliers know that with each day comes an opportunity to get stronger, faster and smarter. In this spirit, we partnered with Nike to evolve the face of Virginia Athletics. Using iconic elements from the brand, we crafted new marks that articulate the strength, diversity and ethos of our program and speak to a new generation of Hoos.”
You have got to be kidding! What makes the University of Virginia Athletic Department and Nike think the new generation of Hoos deserves this?
There is some consolation that the V-Sabre was saved, but the other two icons are hardly identifiable as Virginia!
The Cavalier shield has a teeny V in the center of it. It would be better if the hat were removed and replaced with a mighty V. Then the shield would bear a stronger and more easily recognizable association with UVa.
Even worse is the Virginia Cavalier. When I first glanced at it, I thought it was a cockroach. However, on closer examination, one can see the Cavalier from the top in a pose that appears to be in a pathetic, humble gesture of surrender! And, again, the V is barely visible.
Having consulted with many fellow Hoos, I could not find not one who showed any approval or appreciation of the Cavalier shield and the Virginia cavalier icons.
Why weren’t students, faculty, and alumni consulted who truly care about the image of our university?
Sorry, UVa Athletic Department, but you truly blundered on this decision, and the result is more of an insult than a tribute to Thomas Jefferson’s U.
Jeannine “JJ” Towler
Albemarle County
Reference: https://logos.virginiasports.com/#
