A recent Daily Progress story calls attention to the proposed development of a brewery beer camp on the South Fork Rivanna Reservoir ("Neighbors don't want Champion to move onto Earlysville Road,” Dec 7).
But opposition doesn’t just stem primarily from neighbors in the area who object to its potential impact on property values. The bucolic shoreline vista where the former Monticello Wesleyan Church stands represents a community-wide Charlottesville resource. It is located on a community-developed body of water enjoyed by thousands of kayakers, fisherman and crew team members from across the region each year. Thousands more enjoy the scenic view as they pass by in their cars on Earlysville Road each day.
On its website, Champion Brewing Company proclaims itself "Virginia's most progressive brewery.” I happen to be a fan of craft breweries and generally support enterprising local businesses. But if the history of tourism and ecotourism has taught us anything, it's that the overuse of public natural resources is a bad idea. (Note, for example, the hordes of tourists who overrun Yellowstone National Park each summer.)
No matter how well-intentioned Champion's proposed development of a "beer camp" on the Rivanna Reservoir might be, its choice of such a location would seem to undercut the very "progessive" values the company claims to promote.
The South Fork Rivanna Reservoir, the Earlysville peninsula and the Ivy Creek Natural Area all form part of the same Charlottesville area treasure: a natural Rivanna shoreline unmarred by commercial exploitation. Champion Brewing Company should leave the Rivanna alone.
Andy Straka
Albemarle County
Reference: http://championbrewingcompany.com/brewery/
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.