As we look inward, we cannot be so naïve to believe that our country’s tides of progress have receded to the level of intolerance and discrimination of the past, but rather we are reminded that there is still much work to be done.
What will it take to lift our eyes above the despair of today to the hopes of tomorrow? What will it take for a nation to live up to its creed, "We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal”?
No single waypoint can or will cement freedom and equality. Dreams of the future will not be achieved through falling symbols or from the dismantling of those entrusted with the maintenance of order and safety.
I propose that by reaching out and in challenging what is immoral and unjust, we can get there.
Our history has shown that mutual success echoes most harmoniously when we seek to render aid to each other, with each well-intentioned deed further lightening the greater burden of society.
By overcoming the harbors of hate and violence that threaten our would-be peace, by ridding our people of the savages of poverty and inequality, we can fulfill the promise of justice, health, safety, and liberty for all.
For progress to be made, we must recognize that moral dimensions of race, not the political, show a deeper blight exists. Socioeconomic and racial divides have manifested in social policies. A similar divide of mistrust grows between elected officials and the people who live in the neglected communities across America.
We must recognize that hidden inherent biases are real in good people. And with self-realization, we may seek to discover and eliminate those hidden biases.
We must recognize that without a good soil, the seed cannot take root, flourish, and bear fruit. Education is that soil. An emerging education to be taught in the homes, towns, and communities may allow for a people who had no voice to take root and grow.
I pray, as mothers and fathers, sons and daughters, we have a renewed commitment to share in the eternal bonds of unconditional love so that all things are done for building up. From there, the rings of freedom will draw near, because dawn brings a new day.
J. Parker Gochenour
Page County
