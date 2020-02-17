In response to a letter to the editor “New Center at Belvedere needs bus service” (The Daily Progress, Feb. 11), I am pleased to provide more information for the community. The Center at Belvedere will indeed open in April, providing all the key ingredients for healthy aging for our growing senior population while serving as a community hub for all ages.
The Center and Charlottesville Area Transit have planned together for several years to provide CAT service to The Center at Belvedere. These plans were temporarily lost in last year’s transition of city and CAT leadership. The Center is working with the city manager’s office and CAT to restore the service our community is counting on, and we are confident that the problem will be resolved for our April opening.
Peter M. Thompson
Albemarle County
Peter M. Thompson is executive director of The Center at Belvedere.
