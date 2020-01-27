How perfidious for the Dems in Richmond to want to pass SB 16, making possession of guns such as the AR-15 and AK-47 a felony, knowing full well that with millions of assault rifles likely in circulation in the U.S., Virginia owners are probably well represented and that, therefore, the adverse impact of this bill would be significant.
Would they dare try something so callous and disrespectful of fellow Virginians with any subject other than firearms?
For example, we want to reduce air pollutants, especially the particulates that affect lung disease. Knowing that diesel-engine vehicles are generally more egregious polluters, then why not pass a law that would make owning or driving a diesel a felony? The answer, of course, is that we would never approach this in such a draconian manner; rather, we would require cleaner diesel fuel or improve the pollution-control systems used in diesel vehicles, which is what we did.
Or suppose, in support of reducing green house emissions, lawmakers outlawed all wood-burning stoves, making their use a felony. They would never do that; rather, they might require cleaning-burning technology improvements or even perhaps have a phase-out period. But they would never make wood-burning stove users criminals upon passage of the bill.
Yet this is just what the Democrat majority wants to do with SB 16.
We have a name for that behavior in Virginia; it is called "bullying.” Gov. Ralph Northam and the new majority are nothing but bullies, and I hope that Virginians remember this in the next election. If the outpouring that occurred across the counties with the 2A Sanctuary movement and the turnout that happened at Lobby Day recently are any indication, voters will remember.
Richard John Marshall
Louisa County
