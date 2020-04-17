In the current “new normal” that has been thrust upon us, it is wonderful to see, that despite all of the technological innovations that many may rightfully fault as a cause for us to lose our humanity, there still remains a thread of that core ethos that has provided the animation of American exceptionalism for over two centuries.

While we acknowledge the herculean efforts of grocers, manufacturers, semi operators and the like in stepping up and getting us through this crucible, it is also comforting to know we have local business leaders equally offering levels of magnanimity and grace. I am referring to Carter Myers Automotive and the fashion in which the company reflects its values in the way it is giving back to the community.

CMA is making itself available to assist the elderly and the vulnerable during this crisis. Its employees are on hand to run errands and pick up and deliver groceries, medications and other essential supplies. They are helping families check in on loved ones and are facilitating those other small acts that, under normal circumstances, rarely receive a second thought but now can be as monumental as scaling Mt. Everest.

As a customer of CMA, I want to thank Liza Borches, Warren Polson and every member of the Carter Myers Automotive group for applying their business savvy and leading in ways that most certainly deliver more than is required. It is great to see a local business give back to local citizens in such a tremendous manner. These acts of human kindness will not soon be forgotten.

Henry Martin

Albemarle County

Load comments