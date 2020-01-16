Megan McArdle is a smart cookie, and I usually enjoy her nuanced columns on The Daily Progress Opinion page. But I disagree with her central point in “Speaking truth to power in Hollywood” (Jan. 13).

I’m not a big fan of Ricky Gervais’s crass, immature humor, either, but McArdle’s condemnation of Golden Globe recipients for hypocrisy when they use their awards podium to make moral and/or political arguments is misplaced: This is exactly what they should be doing with their fame and influence, however unwarranted.

Whether rational or not, whatever qualifications they do or do not have to comment on global warming or women’s rights, the fact remains that the public listens to celebrities — sometimes more than to more qualified but less glamorous scientists and cultural commentators. To use their celebrity-based influence to steer public opinion to morally higher ground is admirable, not hypocritical.

Would one prefer they use their positions of power to sell more luxury shoes and handbags, like Ivanka Trump? Or sell their images to promote perfume or skin care products to gullible consumers?

If our politicians lack the courage to lead us toward much-needed policy change, thank goodness at least some conscience-driven celebrities are doing so.

Clover Carroll

Albemarle County

