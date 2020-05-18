We are sharing our disappointment with the Charlottesville School Board’s budget decision and the process used to reach it.
There are no easy decisions during this challenging time. However, how we go about making those decisions matters; and the impacts should be distributed throughout all school levels and administration, without placing the majority of the burden on the elementary schools.
The School Board voted on the budget despite leaving concerned parents with little time to review it.
Additionally, no options were presented on what other programs might be cut instead, such as whether executive salaries could be trimmed, use of consultants reduced, or travel budgets minimized. Cuts directly to our children’s classrooms should have been the last option.
PTOs were not contacted about the budget revision, nor were they advised that the materials would be posted with insufficient time for review before being voted on.
Board member Lashundra Bryson Morsberger did ask to delay the vote for one to two weeks to allow the public to opine, but her request was ignored by the other board members based on the argument that “contracts need to be signed and City Council is waiting on us.” However, the council did not need a response on May 7; contracts could wait. The board was fine with waiting until June of last year to authorize the contracting of new enrichment teachers.
Finally, Albemarle County Public Schools gave parents and the public more than a week’s notice to comment about the budget to the School Board before its vote.
Seventeen positions are to be eliminated, with 12 — or 70% — of them at the elementary school level, by removing teaching aides and the Spanish program. Eliminating elementary classroom personnel seems to be the wrong decision, especially considering the importance of early education, translation needs, and the challenges young children have faced with online learning.
The School Board did not need to make this decision without adequately consulting the public, nor presenting any options. We hope the board will be more mindful in the future.
Sarah Reedy
Chris Meyer
Charlottesville
Sarah Reedy is president and Chris Meyer is vice president of the Jackson-Via Elementary PTO. This letter also was signed by Beth Ike and Kara West, co-chairs of the Burnley Moran Elementary, and by Erin Garcia, Nomi Davey, Jennifer Senator and Kristin Johnson.
