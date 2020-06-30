City employees stifled

When Charlottesville firefighter Greg Wright raised the issue of the life-threatening understaffing at the Charlottesville Fire Department with City Manager Tarron Richardson, the exchange ignited into a battle of words conducted by email.

Now, as reported by The Daily Progress, Wright has been denied promotion to captain after former Fire Chief Andrew Baxter recommended him for promotion.

The Charlottesville city manager has just demonstrated exactly why public employees do not speak up when they should speak up to protect the lives of citizens.

Speaking up in the city of Charlottesville gets you denied promotions by the city manager. It is probably the straw that broke the camel’s back, resulting in Baxter’s resignation.

Peter Pitsiokos

Albemarle County{&lettersname}

