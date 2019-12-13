There is a disturbing yet ongoing phenomenon at work in Charlottesville that is contributing to a disappearing landscape. This force is transforming and reshaping the once familiar landscape of my erstwhile hometown to conform with its devolving social/political climate.
West Main Street, where I spent many days of my youth at my father’s automobile dealership, is now quite literally unrecognizable; it has become a multi-storied canyon. As a child, I could gaze from the open second floor deck of that dealership building and actually behold Monticello mountain off to the southeast. Never again will that phenomenal viewshed be possible for almost anyone to behold from anywhere along the West Main corridor.
The iconic monuments and memorials throughout the city, which possess so much historical and artistic significance, have anchored the landscape throughout the preceding century. Their threatened removal and disappearance is simply mindless, and highlights the lack of good judgment and deterioration of truly representative governance from the city’s failing leadership.
All of this is compounded by the loss of any appreciation for the value of, or understanding to be gained from, the respectful acknowledgement of differing views and perspectives for our shared history.
And worst of all, nobody within the current city government seems to care, if they are even aware of the loss.
Those of us who have proudly lived and grown up in the Charlottesville-Albemarle community have sadly experienced a disheartening transformation in the place that we have always proudly called home. I, for one, am in utter disbelief, and I wonder where, when or if will it ever end.
Scott B. Peyton
Amherst County
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.