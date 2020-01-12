City leaders don’t stand to show allegiance to flag
So on Jan. 6, Nikuyah Walker was re-elected as the mayor of Charlottesville, and Sena Magill is now the vice mayor — yet neither would stand up for the Pledge of Allegiance. How can they stand up for the City of Charlottesville when they can’t stand up for our country? The sad behavior of the Charlottesville leaders continues!
Barry Morris
Albemarle County
Reference: http://charlottesville.granicus.com/MediaPlayer.php?view_id=2&clip_id=1406{&lettersname}
Echoing an historic denial
The letter “Climate panic is needlessly frightening” (The Daily Progress, Jan. 7), advising us to “relax” with regard to climate change, reminds me of Neville Chamberlain’s reassuring statement about “peace for our time” prior to the Second World War.
Ashley Schauer
Albemarle County
