City leaders don’t stand to show allegiance to flag

So on Jan. 6, Nikuyah Walker was re-elected as the mayor of Charlottesville, and Sena Magill is now the vice mayor — yet neither would stand up for the Pledge of Allegiance. How can they stand up for the City of Charlottesville when they can’t stand up for our country? The sad behavior of the Charlottesville leaders continues!

Barry Morris

Albemarle County

Reference: http://charlottesville.granicus.com/MediaPlayer.php?view_id=2&amp;clip_id=1406{&lettersname}

Echoing an historic denial

The letter “Climate panic is needlessly frightening” (The Daily Progress, Jan. 7), advising us to “relax” with regard to climate change, reminds me of Neville Chamberlain’s reassuring statement about “peace for our time” prior to the Second World War.

Ashley Schauer

Albemarle County

Get Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments