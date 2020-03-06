I am writing in response to The Daily Progress story headlined “Charlottesville firefighters, police, community members rally for more funds,” March 2-3.
This story reports some of the comments made during the March 2 Charlottesville City Council meeting regarding the city manager’s budget proposal.
Some of the comments I found interesting were those made by police officers about department salaries lagging behind those at Albemarle County’s and the University of Virginia’s police departments.
As the president of the firefighters’ union said, “The fiscal health of the city is excellent.” So I wonder, alongside the officers and firefighters at the meeting: Why is the city not investing in its public safety?
I agree with Officer Grant Davis, who said that if the city invests in the officers, the officers will be incentivized to live in the city and can continue to invest in the city. Davis said that many of the officers cannot afford to live in the city and that many not given take-home vehicles by their department.
The police chief has claimed that a “great majority” of the officers receive cars, but I am wondering how car allocation is determined.
I believe if police officers were given the option, and/or the transportation, to live closer to the city, many would prefer to do so. I believe living near work incentivizes an employee to fully pour himself into his work. Workers would feel more appreciated and valued, more strongly tied to their work and less alienated from the city they protect.
Another discussion point I would like to comment on is the issue of the mold and leaks in the police department building, for which the city has approved repair funding. It is interesting, though, that funding for other projects has come from community member and police foundation donations, according to Officer Jeffrey Jaeger.
In conclusion, I want to thank the reporter, Nolan Stout, for his thoughtful write-up of this meeting. I also want to applaud the Charlottesville community members and employees who took time to attend and speak at this meeting. I hope their best interests are honored. I look forward to hearing the outcome of the budget when it is announced mid-April.
Isabella Moriconi
Albemarle County
