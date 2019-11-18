Charlottesville City Council made the right decision by voting to remove the Lewis and Clark statue from its place of prominence on West Main Street, following testimony from several of Sacagawea's descendants that they found her depiction upsetting and humiliating.
Many have thought she was represented as "cowering;” the most positive interpretation is that she is supposed to be reading the trail signs. But sculptor Charles Keck plainly described his own intentions, as quoted in the UVA Alumni News for October 1919. The group, he wrote, is shown "at their first glimpse of the ocean. ... The guide Sacagawea is at their side, a little to the rear so that she shall not compete too much in the composition with Lewis and Clark. By making her look down I have tried to suggest that they were on a high prominence, and also that she was more interested in the immediate surroundings, and not aware of what was in the minds of the explorers, as she could not possibly have had a clear understanding of their mission.”
In other words, Sacagawea is neither frightened nor intent, merely ignorant and oblivious. It's true that she didn't speak English, so she wouldn't have understood much, if any, of the men's conversation. But after her months with the expedition, serving as a translator, guide and general assistant, and having no doubt had her role thoroughly explained at the outset, it is insulting and factually wrong to cast her as an unwitting participant in a great historical drama who could not understand why her companions should take such an interest in reaching the Pacific.
For the statue's first audience in 1919, Sacagawea's status as an afterthought wasn't an issue. Indians, after all, were thought to be "vanishing.” One hundred years later, with seven federally recognized tribes in Virginia and special local pride in the growth and accomplishments of the Monacan Nation, it's appropriate that the statue be removed from its position of civic dominance to a site where it can be better contextualized.
David R. Sewell
Albemarle County
