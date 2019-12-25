Clergy collect to address gun issue
In light of the recent debate over whether counties should become Second Amendment sanctuary cities or counties, the Charlottesville Clergy Collective, a group of interfaith clergy in the Charlottesville area, pledges to do the following:
» Advocate at the local and national levels for laws that prevent or reduce gun violence. This includes promoting universal background checks on all gun purchases and ensuring that all guns are sold through licensed gun retailers. Our clergy members will advocate against laws that would increase the presence of guns in public places such as schools and houses of worship.
» Connect with, and support, those who are directly impacted by gun violence. We will use our time, talents, finances and physical presence to create a Charlottesville community that welcomes all people, and strives to keep them safe and fully included in our common life.
» Draw attention to the issue of gun violence in our culture and make the prevention of gun violence a regular part of our conversations and prayer time. We further pledge to educate ourselves and our community and to frame this issue in a worshipful theological context.
The Rev. Dr. Alvin Edwards
Charlottesville
