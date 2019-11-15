I want to congratulate and thank the governments of Charlottesville and Albemarle County for approving Local Climate Action Plans that will significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions for our community in the coming decades.
A 45% reduction by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2050 are ambitious, but necessary, goals. However, our local governments do not have the power to accomplish this plan without the cooperation and participation of residents.
Reducing carbon pollution requires all of us to make changes in how we live, eat, and travel. I am not suggesting that we return to the Stone Age, but it will require us to adopt a lifestyle that relies less on fossil fuels. There are so many ways we can contribute.
» Make our homes more energy efficient by weatherizing & using LED light bulbs.
» Consider investing in solar panels for our homes.
» Drive less; walk, bike and use public transit.
» Use more fuel-efficient or electric vehicles.
» Plant trees
» Use lawn alternatives that require less mowing.
» Hang the laundry on a clothesline.
» Eat a more plant-based diet.
» Reduce, reuse, and recycle
» Take reusable shopping bags with you to the store.
» Fly less.
The BBC website lists “Ten Simple Actions to Act on Climate Change” which is very helpful.
To succeed we will all need to make some changes. The result may well be a healthier planet and healthier, happier people.
John Cruickshank
Albemarle County
John Cruickshank is community outreach coordinator of the Piedmont Group of the Sierra Club.
References:
https://www.charlottesville.org/departments-and-services/departments-h-z/public-works/environmental-sustainability/climate-protection-program
https://www.dailyprogress.com/news/local/albemarle-adopts-greenhouse-gas-reduction-goals/article_23abd308-37e8-5230-b5bf-d0e3886217c2.html
