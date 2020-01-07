The University of Virginia scientist who authored a Dec. 7, 2019, letter to the editor (“Thanks to UVa for climate commitment,” The Daily Progress) is needlessly frightening students — including eighth-graders in her son’s class — over imagined climate catastrophes.
Rather than reassuring these youngsters that these claims of future climate catastrophes are exaggerated, she promotes the U.N. agenda that human activities are able to control global climate.
The U.N. artfully terms the results of its climate computers as “scenarios” rather than predictions, lest Nature embarrasses them and not conforms to their desired climate outcomes. The author herself qualifies the 2100 climate scenario she cites with words such as “might,” “possibly” and “it could be.” Such linguistic nuances are likely lost on innocent young minds, which will likely be haunted by worst-case scenarios.
One of the author’s reference links is a non-specific blanket reference to an IPCC “Summary for Policymakers” report. It contains:
» “Estimated anthropogenic global warming is currently increasing at 0.2°C (likely between 0.1°C and 0.3°C) per decade due to past and ongoing emissions (high confidence).”
» “Anthropogenic emissions (including greenhouse gases, aerosols and their precursors) up to the present are unlikely to cause further warming of more than 0.5°C over the next two to three decades (high confidence) or on a century time scale (medium confidence).”
Thus, children are being frightened needlessly over an estimated 0.2°C rise over 10 years. Their grandparents may very well be vacationing in Florida enjoying a 20°C rise in one-day driving from winter Virginia.
A Virginia Institute for Marine Science study on the Chesapeake Bay and sea levels concluded that “there is presently no evidence of a statistically significant increase marking an acceleration in RSL [Rising Sea Level] at any of the five bay stations” monitored by VIMS.
Instead, VIMS came to the “general conclusion that about 53% of the RSL rise measured at bay water level stations is, on average, due to local subsidence” — “subsidence” meaning “negative land movement,” or the sinking of the land — rather than due solely to a general rising of the waters.
Ninety-five degree summers? Relax; the latest NOAA report documents a 2016-2019 cooling trend in the contiguous United States.
Promoting panic does not make for healthy children.
Charles G. Battig
Albemarle County
References:
