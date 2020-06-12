Ruben Navarette Jr.’s column “A gulf of injustice, misunderstanding” (The Daily Progress, June 2 in print) failed in its attempt to balance both sides of the argument concerning recent protests over police brutality. His argument seemed to be broadly that, while it’s clearly wrong of the police to kill innocent people, there are also “plenty of good [police officers].” He ends with a vapid and completely toothless conclusion: that “there is a complete lack of empathy between police and people of color.”
This is either remarkably naive or disturbingly cynical.
First, the police have all the power and people of color, in these interactions, have none. How is the lack of empathy somehow their fault? George Floyd’s sin, or Breonna Taylor’s, or David McAtee’s, or any of the countless victims of police brutality … was their sin really a lack of empathy for police? No. They were killed by the people that were meant to protect them.
Second, this is a systemic problem. The phrase is “one rotten apple spoils the whole barrel,” not “numerous rotten apples are acceptable as long as a few apples are decent family men.” Even if there are some good police, they are part of an irretrievably corrupt, violent, and racist system.
We need serious and immediate systemic reform of this country’s policing. Defund police departments. Strip them of their military hardware. Expel, charge, and prosecute to the fullest extent of the law officers who commit these heinous acts.
There is no “both sides” here. If the police want to behave as a fascist paramilitary, their power must be challenged and curtailed. We must also act at the same time to close private, for-profit prisons, to reduce the perverse incentives that lead to over-policing and mass incarceration of communities of color.
Watch any of the countless videos of the police beating, gassing, and running down peaceful protesters over recent days and tell me this is an empathy problem.
Andrew Levisay
Albemarle County
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.