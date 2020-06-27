Sports columnist Jerry Brewer’s commentary, “Symbol of Hope,” in the June 22 Daily Progress (print), was an incredible read: extremely well written, balanced, logical, thought-provoking, and real.
Mr. Brewer’s ability to report the facts and stoke our passion for sports through the written word is a true craft. Beyond sound bites and headlines, his columns have helped me think critically and process the deeper stories of both sport and culture in America.
I encourage Daily Progress readers to dig into his columns and enjoy some true food for thought.
Caroline King
Albemarle County
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.