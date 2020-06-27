Sports columnist Jerry Brewer’s commentary, “Symbol of Hope,” in the June 22 Daily Progress (print), was an incredible read: extremely well written, balanced, logical, thought-provoking, and real. 

Mr. Brewer’s ability to report the facts and stoke our passion for sports through the written word is a true craft. Beyond sound bites and headlines, his columns have helped me think critically and process the deeper stories of both sport and culture in America. 

I encourage Daily Progress readers to dig into his columns and enjoy some true food for thought.

Caroline King

Albemarle County

