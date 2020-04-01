Complete census, please
We should all have received letters from the U.S. Census Bureau asking us to go online and complete the 2020 Census form. It is very quick and easy, and, as a census field supervisor, I strongly encourage all to do so if they haven’t already.
If you have lost the form, another will be coming that you can also complete and return by mail.
This can help minimize census workers going door to door during these difficult times.
It is important so that our area receives the federal funds for schools, roads, veterans’ services, etc. to which we are entitled.
Louis R. Myers
Albemarle County
