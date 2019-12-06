Confederate statues must go

Confederate statues are a blatant salute to white supremacy, slavery, segregation and racism. To defend them is to defend the immoral ideals of the anti-American secessionists who fomented the bloody Civil War, and of their descendants who abused, demeaned, humiliated and oppressed African Americans until the federal government stepped in and tried to put a stop to it in the 1960s (with limited success, I know).

It is time to get rid of the statues.

Byron Robitaille

Charlottesville{&lettersname}

Get Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments