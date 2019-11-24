Constitution, Trump are not antithetical
A letter to the editor in the Nov. 17 Daily Progress (“On impeachment, put country first”) stated that every Republican must decide to either “Support the decisions and behaviors of our president or defend and preserve our Constitution.”
Well, it turns out that supporting Trump is supporting the Constitution, regarding several Supreme Court decisions in his favor. Three examples are the Muslim travel ban, border wall construction and restrictions on asylum for immigrants.
As for impeachment, that process is less of a moral issue, since evidence of the impeachable offense must be provided.
James T. Stadelmaier
Albemarle County
