Some recent letters to The Daily Progress have pushed back at those sensitive to the president’s efforts to rebrand the coronavirus as “the Chinese virus.” The writers point out that the name is technically accurate, since the virus’s origin is in fact China. However, while correct, that statement ignores context, which in this case matters quite a lot.
It matters that the rebranding comes from a president seemingly more anxious to not be blamed for the pandemic than concerned about its impact on the lives of citizens.
It matters that it comes from a president who regularly blames non-white “outsiders” and promotes anger at other people in a way that divides the country.
It matters that it is the Chinese government and not the Chinese people who misled the world.
It matters that, predictably and sadly, acts of hatred and bigotry against Chinese Americans and other Asian Americans have increased in this country during the pandemic.
It matters that after arriving in the U.S., the virus’s spread has been aided by the chaotic, contradictory, and bungling response of the administration, and by the president’s frequent and continuing counter-factual statements.
It matters that the president apparently felt so strongly about this terminology that his secretary of state refused to allow a unified statement of the G7 unless other leaders agreed to use the term “the Wuhan virus,” leading to no statement being issued.
So, yes, things are sometimes referred to by their country of origin, and this one came from China. And yes, the Chinese government appears to have acted reprehensibly and should be held accountable. But the president’s approach, as is so often the case, seems designed to amplify bigotry and division.
Jeffrey D. Aaron
Albemarle County
References:
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/03/23/us/chinese-coronavirus-racist-attacks.html
https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/pompeo-pushes-wuhan-virus-label-counter-chinese-disinformation/story?id=69797101
https://www.washingtonpost.com/national-security/g-7-failed-to-agree-on-statement-after-us-insisted-on-calling-coronavirus-outbreak-wuhan-virus/2020/03/25/f2bc7a02-6ed3-11ea-96a0-df4c5d9284af_story.html
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.