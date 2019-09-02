This question has rattled around in my brain for some time: Are Charlottesville Mayor Nikuyah Walker specifically and the entire City Council in general even aware that their constituency is composed of all races and ethnicities? To be precise, the city’s population is 69% white and 19% black or African American, with Asian, Latino/Hispanic and American Indian, etc. comprising the remaining 12%.
Why is the great majority of the council’s effort spent on the 19%? And, most especially, on those issues that occurred to ancestors over 150 years ago? Does no one in the virtually ignored 81% have any current issues worth council's time?
Jenny W. Jeffress
Albemarle County
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.