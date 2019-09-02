This question has rattled around in my brain for some time: Are Charlottesville Mayor Nikuyah Walker specifically and the entire City Council in general even aware that their constituency is composed of all races and ethnicities? To be precise, the city’s population is 69% white and 19% black or African American, with Asian, Latino/Hispanic and American Indian, etc. comprising the remaining 12%.

Why is the great majority of the council’s effort spent on the 19%? And, most especially, on those issues that occurred to ancestors over 150 years ago? Does no one in the virtually ignored 81% have any current issues worth council's time?

Jenny W. Jeffress

Albemarle County

Reference: https://suburbanstats.org/population/virginia/how-many-people-live-in-charlottesville

