The news related to climate change is bleak and getting bleaker.
In late November, the U.N. released a report saying that greenhouse gas emissions rose in 2019 and will continue to do so.
The more recent Arctic Report Card is dire; Arctic permafrost is melting so fast it is now emitting more carbon than it absorbs.
Also in the recent news is the report that Greenland’s glaciers are melting at a pace scientists didn’t expect until the 2070s, putting us on track for worst-case scenario sea level rise.
There is no longer any time to waste in cutting our greenhouse gas emissions. The time to supercharge our transition to clean energy is now.
Many economists agree an effective way to cut emissions and speed the transition to clean energy is to put a price on carbon pollution and other greenhouse gases. We can do this in an economically just way by giving a dividend back to taxpayers to prevent a precipitous rise in energy prices during the transition. Bipartisan legislation doing just that — HB 763, the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act — already has been introduced in the House of Representatives. The Senate has recently rebooted its Climate Solutions Caucus.
Lawmakers need to hear from their constituents that there is no more time to waste. Let your senators and congresspeople know that it is time to get serious about fighting the climate crisis. Ask them to support the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act.
Emily Irvine
Charlottesville
References:
www.washingtonpost.com/weather/2019/12/10/arctic-may-have-crossed-key-threshold-emitting-billions-tons-carbon-into-air-long-dreaded-climate-feedback/
www.washingtonpost.com/climate-environment/2019/12/10/greenland-ice-losses-have-septupled-are-pace-sea-level-worst-case-scenario-scientists-say/
