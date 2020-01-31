In the impeachment of President Bill Clinton, more senators voted to convict (50-50) for obstruction of justice than for perjury (45-55). This is ironic, because there was pretty clear evidence that Clinton had lied under oath, while proof of obstruction by a president can be murky — as special counsel Robert Mueller found in his investigation into Russian interference in U.S. elections and alleged links between Russian officials and operatives for Donald Trump.
In the Andrew Johnson impeachment, the Senate failed to convict by a single vote. The senator who cast the deciding vote, Edmund Ross of Kansas, had been considered a sure thing by the impeachment managers. His vote outraged his party and many in his home state. He was not re-elected to the Senate.
While the chances of convicting President Trump in the Senate are nil, it will be a shame if the vote is strictly along party lines on both articles. It would be great to see a Republican or Democrat buck their party and vote on principle. We will find out if America still has any senators worthy of a profile in courage.
Edward O. Coates
Albemarle County
