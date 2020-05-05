As an elderly, retired U.S. Army veteran, I am very much concerned about how many local citizens are responding to the threat of the coronavirus.
During my military career, I engaged in several battles. I can contribute my survival due the training and equipment with which I was provided, plus my self-discipline.
The coronavirus is a very different kind of enemy; it is invisible and very aggressive. Currently, the only defense we have is to follow the guide lines set forth by the local, state, and federal governments. It is important that we follow these well-known guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and to follow the directions of our local and state authorities.
I wish I had space here to list all these guidelines, because I have personally observed too many people in our local community who are not following them. While shopping at several businesses, I noticed that some did not require their employees to wear masks or gloves. In addressing the issue with the business managers and/or owners, I was told one of the following:
» My employees are not elderly.
» I donated to a COVID-19 fund.
» I will not comply with the recommendation until I have to by law.
This is not some game. Stepping up to the new challenges of COVID-19 is a matter of life and death. To date, Fluvanna County has had more positive COVID-19 cases or more COVID-19 deaths than many neighboring counties. People who do not show efforts toward compliance with the recommendations are either uninformed or don’t care for their own health or others’ well-being.
In one instance, I asked a disabled veteran who was going shopping if he was going to wear a mask. He asked me whether the Veterans Administration would give him one. My reply was I didn’t know, but that it will bury him for free and give his survivor $250 for a head stone.
Finally, I would recommend that if you see any businesses not following the recommended COVID-19 guidelines, do not shop at these establishments. They are not interested in protecting your health, only in making a buck. Many reliable places are adhering to health guidelines.
Remember Theodore Roosevelt’s famous quote: “This country will not be a good place for any of us to live in unless we make it a good place for all of us to live in.”
Albert Lechak
Fluvanna County
