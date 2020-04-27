Will we ever discover who is culpable, and uncover the extent and method of China's six days in January of virus concealment ("China didn't warn public of likely pandemic…," The Daily Progress, April 15)?
If only China had whistleblower protection.
Instead, we are forced to wait until the guilty officials, and their ruse, are revealed by the Chinese National Health Commission's inspector general.
Allen Hench
Charlottesville
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.