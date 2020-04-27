Will we ever discover who is culpable, and uncover the extent and method of China's six days in January of virus concealment ("China didn't warn public of likely pandemic…," The Daily Progress, April 15)?

If only China had whistleblower protection.  

Instead, we are forced to wait until the guilty officials, and their ruse, are revealed by the Chinese National Health Commission's inspector general. 

Allen Hench

Charlottesville

Reference: https://www.dailyprogress.com/news/national/china-didnt-warn-public-of-likely-pandemic-for-6-key-days/article_516ea431-bc97-597c-8594-539a54a2b23b.html

