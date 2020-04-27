I found it extremely dispiriting to read the in April 11 Daily Progress, during Easter and the pandemic, more Cal Thomas vitriol in his column “Errors make Biden a poor candidate.” He lists a number of candidate Joe Biden’s gaffes that, he claims, would make Biden unfit to be president of the United Sates.
For years, I have read and questioned many of this columnist’s dubious assertions. Therefore, I cannot accept that this columnist has some omnipotent authority to judge others and I wonder: To what purpose does he continue with his outrageous claims and opinions?
Florence Schmitt
Albemarle County
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.