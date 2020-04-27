I found it extremely dispiriting to read the in April 11 Daily Progress, during Easter and the pandemic, more Cal Thomas vitriol in his column “Errors make Biden a poor candidate.” He lists a number of candidate Joe Biden’s gaffes that, he claims, would make Biden unfit to be president of the United Sates.

For years, I have read and questioned many of this columnist’s dubious assertions. Therefore, I cannot accept that this columnist has some omnipotent authority to judge others and I wonder: To what purpose does he continue with his outrageous claims and opinions?

Florence Schmitt

Albemarle County

Load comments