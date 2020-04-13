I agree with the medical concerns expressed in "President irresponsible" (The Daily Progress, April 4) regarding deficiencies in our preparedness to manage the COVID-19 pandemic, but I strongly disagree with the complete blame placed on President Trump.
The Chinese government is responsible for the cover-up and delay in reporting the facts of the virus, known to its leaders as early as December 2019.
The World Health Organization was also irresponsible in spreading false information about China and the coronavirus.
I have been reading Ron Chernow's masterly biography of Ulysses Grant, a general (and later president) who, at first, was incessantly undermined and denigrated by many leaders and journalists for his appearance and behavior (5'8'', slouchy posture, unkempt appearance, repeated drunkenness, unconventional behavior, and disregard for protocol): He didn't act like a general.
Fortunately, President Lincoln believed in him. Grant proved to be a tireless leader on the battlefield; indeed Grant's extraordinary command of strategy, tactics and unfolding combat conditions, as well as his personal steadfastness and bravery, were instrumental in saving the Union.
President Trump is unconventional and, to many, doesn't act presidential, but he is a tireless and transparent leader, who gets things done.
He has surrounded himself with an excellent, diverse, and knowledgeable Coronavirus Task Force, which reports to us in detail every day.
We are fortunate to have Donald Trump as our leader, especially at this extraordinary time in our history.
John Staige Davis IV
Charlottesville
