The COVID-19 pandemic is not only a threat to the health of millions of Americans, it also has caused havoc to the U.S. economy.
In all the saturation of coverage from the news media and among public officials, one hears relatively little attention being paid to the continued deterioration of the economy.
Millions of Americans have lost their jobs. Millions will not be able to pay their upcoming mortgages or rents, and cannot pay now for food for themselves and their families.
I have heard few members of Congress, regardless of political affiliation, offer serious proposals to revive the economy.
Adherence to constitutional rights also is being thrown out the window, with few libertarians or conservatives raising their voices in protest.
The First Amendment prevents Congress from prohibiting the free exercise of religion.
But Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam issued an executive order forbidding more than 10 people from gathering in public. Many of our church leaders just rolled over and played dead — no objection, no protest. Our Christian clergymen and women have forgotten Christ’s commandment to preach the gospel and the churches’ expectation that they officiate at assemblies of believers.
The First Amendment forbids the abridging of freedom of speech and of the press, and of the right of the people to assemble peaceably. Yet Gov. Northam issued that order to restrict gatherings to no more than 10 people.
Do we live in the United States? It looks like our country is following in the footsteps of the former Soviet Union.
Over 100 years ago, the noted social critic Sinclair Lewis wrote a novel called “It Can’t Happen Here.”
A dictatorship can happen in the United States, and Americans are acting like non-thinking sheep.
Paul Edward Long
Charlottesville
