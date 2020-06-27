The furor over the death of George Floyd is understandable. The police excesses that led to his death should never have occurred.
The perception that the deaths of a great many unarmed Blacks occur yearly at the hands of police is, however, false.
From The Washington Post database, cited in a Wall Street Journal commentary: In 2019, nine unarmed Blacks were killed by police (one of whom had a loaded weapon in his vehicle during a high-speed chase), down from 38 in 2015, versus 19 unarmed whites who were killed by police last year.
Of those armed or otherwise dangerous, African Americans were about one-fourth of those fatally shot, although they represent 53% of known homicide offenders and commit 60% of armed robberies from 13% of the population, according to the 2018 data.
The same data says a policeman is 18.5 times more likely to be to be killed by an African-American male than an unarmed Black male is to be killed by a police officer. Is it any wonder, then, that police are wary of this demographic?
An August 2019 study in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences found that the more often officers encounter violent suspects from any racial group, the greater the chance that someone from that group will be fatally shot by police.
Only two of the four Minneapolis officers were white: the primary offender and a rookie who twice suggested restraining Mr. Floyd in a different manner. The others were African American and Asian.
Louis Robert Myers
Albemarle County
