Years ago, there was a derogatory name for any group of people who were seemingly aimlessly scurrying around — “Chinese fire drill.” The “Polish joke” is another example of derogatory usage.
Kids used terms because their elders and betters did. It was baked into the culture of the time and place.
Dehumanizing “the other” by attributing to them a derisible quality or trait was so normal it never occurred to anyone not to do it. No one made up excuses for or explained the inhumanity. We were accountable to no one. But, over the 60 or so intervening years, we grew up and learned about being accountable to and for our neighbors. Well, most of us anyhow.
Having single-handedly rehabilitated Pinocchio, Donald Trump makes Peter Pan look like a wizened adult. He dehumanizes with no accountability, on purpose. His latest is calling COVID-19 the “Chinese virus.”
Yes, it seems that the Chinese government both acted untimely and underreported the scope and severity of the novel coronavirus, and, if that’s true, it should be held accountable. But not by punishing all people who identify as Chinese by tagging them with a horrific association, inferentially labeling them as perpetrators of a vile disease.
The dehumanizing epithet was uttered by someone in the world’s most powerful position so intentionally it was handwritten over the word “corona” in his prepared notes. Racist? Perhaps. Xenophobic? Probably. But Trump doesn’t have to be a racist or xenophobe to dehumanize. When he mocked a disabled journalist or labeled an American POW as a “loser,” all he had to be was a boy who didn’t grow up.
Robert E. Little Jr.
Albemarle County
https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/2016-election/trump-s-worst-offense-mocking-disabled-reporter-poll-finds-n627736
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/post-politics/wp/2015/07/18/trump-slams-mccain-for-being-captured-in-vietnam/
