Delay costly in facing virus
South Korea and the United States reported their first COVID-19 cases to the World Health Organization on the same day, Jan. 20. South Korea took the matter very seriously and almost immediately began a national program of testing, contact tracing, and quarantining. By comparison, President Trump spent the month of February denying the potential seriousness of the virus.
The differences in the health results for the populations of the two countries are astounding. As of April 20, South Korea, with a population of 51 million, had 10,674 COVID-19 cases and 236 deaths. The U.S., with a population of 331 million, had 767,189 COVID-19 cases and 40,743 deaths (presently, well over 50,000 deaths), by far the most in the world.
South Korea has been able to restart its economy because of the medical results achieved by its response to the virus. In the U.S., we are having to spend trillions of dollars of borrowed money to compensate for our failure to respond to the virus in a timely and effective manner and no one knows when we will be able to safely restart our economy.
Even today, the U.S. does not have substantial coordinated programs in place for testing and distribution of protective equipment to our medical workers on the front lines of the pandemic. Instead, we are getting almost daily televised Trump campaign rallies disguised as COVID-19 updates in which Trump regularly pats himself on the back for the great job he is doing and denies any responsibility for the dire health and economic impacts of his performance.
Dennis S. Rooker
Albemarle County
