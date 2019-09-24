As a lifelong Democrat, I cast my vote for Robert Tracci four years ago for Albemarle County’s commonwealth’s attorney. I am proud I did so. Mr. Tracci has been a leader on issues I care about.

Mr. Tracci was instrumental in enhancing accountability for sexual assault on University of Virginia Grounds, by helping to bring UVa into the area’s Sexual Assault Response Team.

He helped establish the area’s first therapeutic docket for people with mental illness.

He helped establish a task force to better protect our seniors. And he has a firm and fair approach to prosecution that keeps our children and community safe.

He prosecuted Jesse Matthew for the murders of Hannah Graham and Morgan Harrington, and secured four life terms for Matthew. The sentences were part of a plea agreement, which spared his victims’ families the trauma of public trials.

Mr. Tracci consults the law — not the polls.

As a Democrat, I again will be supporting Mr. Tracci on Nov. 5.

Lila Lassetter Robb

Albemarle County

References:

https://www.dailyprogress.com/news/local/sexual-assault-team-incorporating-uva-into-its-response/article_b1b1a5b5-0ed8-590e-b906-1d168f38e828.html

https://www.dailyprogress.com/news/local/new-docket-aims-to-divert-the-mentally-ill-from-jail/article_b0a6cd50-620c-11e8-9741-fb5e935dcfd0.html

https://www.dailyprogress.com/townnews/crime/joint-effort-to-tackle-elder-abuse/article_a24ae34c-64d2-50cc-a50d-22b521db68ca.html

https://www.richmond.com/news/virginia/jesse-matthew-to-serve-life-sentences-for-murders-of-hannah/article_5c69b1a4-b7e6-50c6-b7bd-6f49ee64fe5e.amp.html{&lettersname}

