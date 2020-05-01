Demonizing isn’t the answer

The recent editorial from The Washington Post headlined “Anti-Trump coalition is forming” (The Daily Progress, April 19) contained the following: “The Democrats are on the way to nominating a Trump alternative who would be better on every score that really matters, and who has gone out of his way to avoid demonizing those who disagree with him on less fundamental issues.”

If the “score that really matters” includes lower unemployment rates for women and minorities, a higher GDP, fewer government restrictions, and lower taxes, he can count on my vote.

Demonizing those who disagree with you should always be avoided, unless of course it’s the only way to fight back when being demonized. Only then I can see why one might do it.

James T. Stadelmaier

Albemarle County{&lettersname}

Tags

Load comments