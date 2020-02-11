Different police responses

Appropriately enough, Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney immediately came out with a statement condemning the vandalism of the slave auction block marker. Good job.

Where was the televised statement immediately after the Confederate monuments were repeatedly vandalized?

Also, it will be interesting how the Charlottesville criminal justice system treats the men who are accused of knocking chunks off the statue of Gen. Stonewall Jackson.

All the law-abiding citizens of this area who wish that all the monuments be left alone want is respect and equality. Wait … I’ve heard that somewhere before.

David Rhodes

Albemarle County

References:

https://www.nbc29.com/2020/02/06/slave-auction-marker-missing-charlottesvilles-court-square/

https://www.dailyprogress.com/news/crime/two-activists-arrested-in-jackson-statue-vandalism/article_2a1203b6-ea69-5e94-a526-a3716d9e30ae.html{&lettersname}

