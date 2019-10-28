Some years ago, I observed a trial in which counsel for the defense was notoriously inept. He routinely apologized to the judge for being late, incorrectly entering court dates on his calendar, and forgetting people's names. Folders and evidence flew from his arms onto the floor as he approached the bench.
But this was as if nothing compared to when he forgot that he was defending his client and, like a prosecutor, subjected him to hostile questioning. Eyes widened and jaws dropped.
Why? Because our legal system is adversarial. On behalf of the accused, the defense must defend; on behalf of the people, the prosecution must prosecute — as the judge and jury remain unbiased.
What if these precepts of the common law refined over more than a thousand years were to be overturned so that the defense would arrogate to itself the role of prosecutor, or the prosecution adopt the role of the defense? At the very least, it would result in either insufficient defense or insufficient prosecution, nullifying to varying degrees both judge and jury.
It is doubtful that Albemarle County commonwealth’s attorney candidate Jim Hingeley, long a career advocate for the defense, can summon the requisite animation for prosecution.
He promises so much prosecutorial discretion as a means to avoid charging that apparently he fails to recognize that this would usurp the powers of judges and juries. Why have either — or, for that matter, why have a defense — if the prosecutor presumes to decide the outcome rather than charging according to what the law dictates, so the well-tested adversarial system can do what no one person alone has either the power or the wit to accomplish?
In short, Mr. Hingeley's prior experience, his advocacy of experimentation, and his plainly and vigorously stated program would lead to the aggrandizement of his role and the concentration of too much authority in one man.
It would destabilize the processes of justice — which, like the constitutional system, are founded upon checks, balances and the separation of powers.
His opponent, Robert Tracci, understands precisely the limitations of his office: i.e., that the prosecutor is neither the defense, nor the judge, nor the jury. The choice is clear: Hingeley will follow his own notions, Tracci will follow the law.
Mark Helprin
Albemarle County
References:
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.