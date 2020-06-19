District needs Russo in office
I would like to ask those voting in the primary election on the 23rd of this month for the Fifth Congressional District to support the candidacy of Claire Russo, USMC Retired.
While a Marine serving her nation she was brutally sexually assaulted by another Marine officer at an official USMC function. When the military justice system failed her in her quest for justice, she showed both her courage by seeking justice from the civilian criminal justice system that she was sworn to uphold and protect; and she showed her honor, as she continued to remain true to her oath of service to the nation and constitution.
She was able to get the justice she deserved and to protect the rest of society by getting a sexual predator placed behind bars for a time where he should be.
This makes her the absolute worst nightmare for the current occupant of 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. — a strong, honorable female veteran who has proven that she will stand for what is right and who is willing to do what is required to see that the honorable course is followed. to the benefit of all she has sworn to serve.
This honorable hero has my vote and support, and, hopefully, yours as well.
Michael F. Kavanaugh Jr.
Fluvanna County{&lettersname}
