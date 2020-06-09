I am part of a group of concerned citizens, educators, and students who value learning about indigenous peoples’ relations to the environment, opportunities to build mutually beneficial, respectful relations with indigenous peoples, and opportunities to acknowledge and redress injustices of the past and present.
In an online letter (https://www.ipetitions.com/petition/open-letter-JRWA-Rassawek-NAO-2014-00708), we have asked the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to reject the application of the James River Water Authority to construct a pump station and pipeline at Point of Fork, the site of the pre-Colonial capital of the Monacan Indian Nation known as Rassawek.
The JRWA project would destroy the cultural heritage of the Monacan people and affiliated Sappony Tribe, the Occaneechi Band of the Saponi Nation, and the Haliwa-Saponi Tribe. We oppose disturbing and destroying of the sacred remains of many generations of Monacan relatives buried at Rassawek and the unnecessary trauma, expense, and labor that would be inflicted upon the Monacan people for reburial.
We oppose settler-Colonial processes of erasure, where development projects destroy sites of importance to indigenous peoples. We oppose the environmental racism perpetuated through bureaucratic decisions that ignore indigenous people’s relations with land and water. We oppose the prioritization of development projects that claim access to water beyond local capacity. We oppose decisions that repeatedly make indigenous peoples and communities of color bear the burden of development.
We ask the Corps of Engineers to prepare an Environmental Impact Statement that, as federal law requires, engages consistently, transparently, and respectfully with the affected tribes. We advocate for place-based relationship building between the institutions involved in infrastructure projects and indigenous nations to build consensus. We ask the JRWA to work with the Monacan Indian Nation to select one of the approved alternate sites for the water-intake pumping station and pipeline.
We recognize that the destruction of Rassawek for the JRWA water intake project would be a disaster for the Monacan people and affiliated tribal nations. We also recognize that the histories of settler-Colonial peoples and indigenous nations, while incommensurable, are connected and intertwined on the Virginia landscape. Destruction of Monacan history is not only injustice and harm for native people but harm to all Virginians and Americans.
Robert Sicoli
Albemarle County
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.