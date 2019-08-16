I appreciate columnist Laura Hollis’s column praising Scott Pressler for his “can do” spirit and getting some hands-on help to Baltimore (“Americans need more ‘can do’,” The Daily Progress, Aug. 5). She saw that what Mr. Pressler did was admirable and encouraged us all to do likewise.
What was off key in her column was giving President Trump a complete pass for his condemnation of Baltimore, which included “No human being would want to live there” and chided those who criticized Trump’s remarks.
If, instead of belittling anyone and everyone who disagrees with him, Trump had said something to the effect of “let’s get together and help Baltimore be the great city it can be” he would be a leader, not a whiner. But then he wouldn’t be Trump, would he? And if Ms. Hollis had said something in that vein instead of criticizing those of us who see no joy in Trump’s constant attacks, she wouldn’t be Laura Hollis, would she?
Patrick Thornton
Albemarle County