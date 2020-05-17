In response to the Wall Street Journal editorial “Targeted lockdowns may succeed” (The Daily Progress, May 11), I think it is age discrimination to say that people over 65 should be kept at home while others are free to re-enter society during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Of course we need to protect the elderly in our communities. But let’s be real. I am 82, take no prescribed medications, and I am used to jogging a mile a day. I have no interest in being locked up when everybody else is out enjoying the town.
Let’s practice wearing our masks and social distancing when we are near others. I am not in favor of forcing restrictions on a particular age group.
John Lindner
Albemarle County
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.