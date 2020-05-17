In response to the Wall Street Journal editorial “Targeted lockdowns may succeed” (The Daily Progress, May 11), I think it is age discrimination to say that people over 65 should be kept at home while others are free to re-enter society during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Of course we need to protect the elderly in our communities. But let’s be real. I am 82, take no prescribed medications, and I am used to jogging a mile a day. I have no interest in being locked up when everybody else is out enjoying the town.

Let’s practice wearing our masks and social distancing when we are near others. I am not in favor of forcing restrictions on a particular age group.

John Lindner

Albemarle County

