A recent column about the Supreme Court’s decision on Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals was welcome (“What the Supreme Court's DACA ruling means for undocumented students and the colleges and universities they attend,” June 20, The Daily Progress online only).

Over 1.2 million young people, who came to this country through no fault of their own, will continue to live with some security in the only country many of them have ever known. The Supreme Court found that the Trump administration’s reasoning in seeking to end DACA was arbitrary and capricious, rejecting the administration’s attempt to end the program.

This victory for our community, however, is tenuous. The young people who have fought for years are still in danger. The Trump administration rejected the Supreme Court’s legal reasoning and has already said its plans for move forward with a new attempt to end the program.

We must not forget that DACA is not and was never intended to be a permanent solution; it is not legal status. Only Congress can give these people a path to legal status and citizenship, something most Americans support. The Dream Act, which protects these Americans permanently, must be passed now.

Daniel Morales

Charlottesville

Information link:

https://www.dailyprogress.com/opinion/columnists/what-the-supreme-courts-daca-ruling-means-for-undocumented-students-and-the-colleges-and-universities/article_70f9b454-6ca2-5ed5-8363-1b72482df33d.html

