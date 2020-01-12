The letter "Climate panic is needlessly frightening" (The Daily Progress, Jan. 7), advising us to "relax" with regard to climate change, reminds me of Neville Chamberlain's reassuring statement about "peace for our time" prior to the Second World War.    

Ashley Schauer

Albemarle County

