Elders disrespected amid pandemic
My wife and I moved to Charlottesville in 1978. What a wonderful decision that turned out to be. I was a teacher and administrator for Albemarle County for 32 years, and one of the reasons I was hired was that I am a Vietnam vet.
After I was hired, nobody mentioned that I was a veteran again. There seemed to be a social code about Vietnam veterans: Don’t ask, don’t tell. We were all pretty much quiet about it, and so was everybody else. Except, of course, on Veterans Day.
I’m writing with regard to our need to reopen the economy. Of course everybody wants to and needs to reopen the economy. Of course everybody says we should do so with care.
My wife and I have been self quarantined for eight weeks, and we are beginning to take our first tentative steps back out of the house. We went to a local store for groceries, and a number of workers were not wearing their masks or were wearing them around their necks. The manager, not wearing a mask, answered a question of mine and slid closer and closer as she did. I moved away.
I want to share my feelings about all this. When I see younger people violating any or all of the recommendations, I feel disrespected. I enlisted for four years to serve my country during wartime, and some of these folks think — no, they actually say — that I should be willing to die because I am old and apparently useless, and I’m not patriotic if I don’t think the same way they think. In the name of something (freedom? independence? constitutional entitlement?), they can’t be bothered to show me enough respect to wear a mask when I’m nearby.
I know. I should put on my grownup pants and take care of myself. I guess we’ll go back inside and close the door. Good luck with restarting the economy.
Thomas G. Craig
Charlottesville{&lettersname}
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.