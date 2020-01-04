As a resident of the greater Charlottesville area, I am concerned at the anger of our citizens and the lack of progress regarding the education and support of marginalized students in our community.
The news story “Albemarle looks to be more intentional in increasing number of teachers of color,” (The Daily Progress, Dec. 14, 2019, online), featuring an interview with Clare Keiser, an assistant superintendent with the Albemarle County school system, presents other questions.
» Keiser was quoted as saying: "I will be honest, in the last couple of years, I think we've left a lot to chance as far as retention goes."
This is unacceptable — leaving something so important “to chance.” The Albemarle County School Board should be held accountable for this lack of accountability for retaining teachers of color.
» The story reported the following: “The division hired 32 teachers of color for this school year out of a total class of 190. However, Keiser said the division lost 23 minority teachers.”
Why is that? Why are teachers of color leaving the school district? Principals, in my view, need to be accountable for turnover to ensure that teachers of color are representative of the communities that they serve.
The story reported that: “… [R]etention hasn’t been a key focus in previous years but that will change moving forward.”
» The story reported that: “Five schools don't have any teachers of color this year despite a focus on those schools this past hiring season.” But we’ve already heard from Keiser that a lot that was left “to chance.” Doesn’t sound like any focus to me.
I encourage our citizens to attend Charlottesville City Council meetings and school board meetings in Albemarle County and the City of Charlottesville to continue to demand progress reports and data that reflects improvement.
As of Aug. 13, 2019, according to The Daily Progress, achievement data in Charlottesville are: “48% of black students passed the reading SOL, compared with 89% of white students. In Albemarle County, 54% of black students passed the test, compared with 86% of white students.”
Accountability doesn’t appear to be in the mix, and the press needs to continue to highlight these facts to citizens.
Charles Kendig
Albemarle County
