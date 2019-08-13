I am appalled by what I read in The Daily Progress regarding what happened at a recent Charlottesville City Council meeting (“Three councilors blasted after $35K request to bring Wale to Charlottesville fails,” online Aug. 6).
We live in a country where we have freedom of speech. I may completely disagree with you on an issue, but I will treat you with courtesy and respect. I, in turn, expect you to treat me with the same courtesy and respect if you disagree with me. Yelling and name calling should not be tolerated and should be stopped immediately.
A speaker at that meeting said a group of schoolchildren wanted to speak as well, but left because of the language and the manner in which the meeting was being conducted. What kind of example does this set for our children?
It saddens me that the current atmosphere in our country has become so divisive. A house divided cannot stand.
The members of City Council have a difficult job, and we should appreciate their efforts to serve our community. We have to hope that somehow our humanity will come through, we can overlook our differences and work together to bring out the best that Charlottesville has to offer.
Sandra G. Erksa
Charlottesville